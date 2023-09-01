Willoughby Council Offer $10K Reward For Vandals Who Poisoned And Chainsawed 265 Trees

Residents of the North Shore Sydney suburb of Willoughby were horrified to find out over 250 trees in their local bush area have been destroyed by unknown vandals with poisons, chainsaws, and drills.

In response to the shocking work of environmental terror, the Willoughby council have put up a reward of $10,000 to anyone with information relating to the vandals identification and arrest.

Of the 265 trees destroyed, many were native to Australia such as banksias and red gums, with reports that one was nearly 100 years old. The effects of this act are sure to be devastating to local wildlife.

Appearing on ABC Radio Sydney, Mayor Tanya Taylor spoke to the consequences of this cruel act. “Somebody could go to jail for it, and so they should.”

The total area of the trees destroyed reaches over 3.5km2, which locals have likened the space of “14 tennis courts” across which nearly every tree has been utterly wasted.

Unfortunately not only has the immediate area containing been destroyed, but the damages here from the poisons used to harm the trees have the potential to run off into nearby waterways, creating further issues for local residents and wildlife.

The Willoughby council have begun working with local police in order to more effectively identify the person/people responsible for this act, and are urging anyone with knowledge on the crime to contact police.

As well as public scorn, and jail time, the perpetrators of this vandalism could see themselves fined an amount of over a million dollars if it is trialled by the NSW Land and Environment Court.

President of the Willoughby Environmental Protection Association John Moratelli asserted that he thinks these fines need to be steep, saying, “houses around here are very expensive, people have a lot of money.”