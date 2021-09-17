Yesterday, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews announced a slew of “modest changes” that would be coming to the state from 11.59pm on Friday. However, it’s important to keep in mind that your picnic with the fully vaxxed homegirls cannot have alcohol whatsoever.

Yep, it’s true, those bottles in the basement will have to stay corked my friends.

Even though greater freedoms and the ability to gather will be coming, the state’s current ban on removing your mask to consume alcohol will stay in place. This little rule was established after an illegal takeaway pub crawl went down in August, so fair’s fair, I guess.

READ MORE Dan Andrews Had A Mini-Go At Nadia Bartel For Flouting Lockdown Just To Snort Off A Kmart Plate

“You can’t agree to everything. We essentially have prioritised family time, so people being able to connect with another family, another household, outdoors,” said Andrews.

On the bright side though, Andrews confirmed that picnic gatherings will not be heavily policed, with a “degree of good faith” in these decisions.

“We can’t literally have a situation where we are going park by park, picnic by picnic,” said Andrews.

“There’s a degree of good faith in this … if people do the right thing, then we’ll be out of lockdown sooner.”

READ MORE Small Outdoor Gathos Are Back On For Victoria As The State Hits Its 70% First Dose Target

As of 11.59pm Friday, Victorians will be able to gather in groups of 5 fully vaccinated adults.

Travel limits will be increased from 5kms to 10kms, skate parks and outdoor gyms will be reopened, and four hours of exercise will become available to everyone. The curfew will still stay in place.

However, you might need to keep the ol’ tennis racket in the garage, as golf and tennis will still remain banned. We can’t have everything all at once, after all.

Meanwhile out in regional Victoria, gyms and indoor/outdoor pools will reopen with density limits, and swimming lessons can resume. Tour buses will also start again with up to 10 people, just in time for spring winery seshes.

All adult Aussies (yep, even those of us under 40) are currently able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Click here to see which clinics are offering it, and talk to a doctor for more info.

The best vaccine is the first one you can get, and that’ll be our ticket out of this mess.