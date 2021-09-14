Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has announced that a roadmap out of lockdown is in fact coming, but we’re all just gonna have to sit tight and wait for it. It’s alright, not like I was going anywhere anyway.

On Tuesday, as Victoria recorded 445 new cases of COVID-19, Dan Andrews revealed that during Sunday’s press conference, he will provide Victorians with information about which freedoms will become readily available to fully vaxxed folks and which will not.

“There will be a map that talks about what we are going to do for the rest of September, October and November. It will be subject to all sorts of things like how many people are in hospital,” Andrews said.

“It will give people a clear sense of what we’re working towards.”

READ MORE Victorian Health Authorities Only Realised A Man In His 20s Was Sick With COVID After He Died

The main focus here seems to be the fact that schools will reopen, while other restrictions will generally ease as the state gets more and more doses in arms.

Currently, Victoria sits at a 66.8% first dose rate, with a target of 70% first doses to see restrictions ease up.

Some restrictions that are expected to be introduced to Victorians include the ability to shop and exercise anywhere within 10km of the home, exercise limits being increased to three hours and property inspections returning, among other freedoms.

“We can still manage this if people come forward and follow the restrictions as best they can,” said Health Department Deputy Secretary Kate Matson.

“It is extremely difficult. The burden is difficult. But the alternative, unfortunately, isn‘t normal life. The alternative is, unfortunately, increased hospitalisations, increased deaths from COVID. So, we do ask people to stay the course as best they can.”

Naturally, the VIC government plans to monitor the state as it opens up, with changes to be made if things get dire.

See you all on Sunday, folks!

All adult Aussies (yep, even those of us under 40) are currently able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Click here to see which clinics are offering it, and talk to a doctor for more info.

The best vaccine is the first one you can get, and that’ll be our ticket out of this mess.