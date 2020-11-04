Thanks for signing up!

What a fucken day. We mean it. It’s past midnight in the east coast of the US and we still don’t have the slightest idea of whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden is going to win the US presidential election. You know what we do have? Tweets to get us through this anxiety-inducing shitshow.

The day started off with extremely high stakes, and thing just got wilder from there. What the fuck happened in Florida? Can Biden somehow take Texas?

As it stands, we still have no idea whether or not the world is about to have another four years of Trump unleashed upon it.

Americans were understandably numb at this very thought.

girl this is too damn much — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) November 4, 2020

This is like being awake during your own surgery. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

we just have to take each minute one day at a time — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) November 4, 2020

I'm gonna cry a lot tonight one way or another. I can feel it brewing! — Natalie Wynn (@ContraPoints) November 3, 2020

CNN showing me incremental county projections. pic.twitter.com/FJC0kmZe9m — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) November 4, 2020

Today’s mood pic.twitter.com/SgiwCtHrOa — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) November 3, 2020

Me: ima stay off social media for my mental health today

Also me: pic.twitter.com/5M82z10Tgd — Mona (@KARMEN300) November 3, 2020

drunk texting my dad “what is going 2 happn” — Rachel Sennott (@Rachel_Sennott) November 4, 2020

Others looked at what their fellow citizens were up to with similar dismay.

some of y’all put hundreds of political infographics on your stories then get all excited when new york is blue… that’s not what we’re looking at but thanks for the enthusiasm ???? — SNARKYMARKY (@snarkeigh) November 4, 2020

no offense but some of the establishments boarding themselves up rn are flattering themselves…. — JP (@jpbrammer) November 3, 2020

Back home, as well as around the world, the rest of us have been watching on for the whole election campaign with the same amount of stress.

Just whipping up a Valium smoothie with a Xanax chaser. Anyone want one? — Joel Creasey (@joelcreasey) November 4, 2020

i’m too invested in this election for someone who isn’t american #USElection pic.twitter.com/aG38N69mPh — sag ???? (@sagalsaed_) November 4, 2020

Me sitting in the UK watching the US election results and more worried than some Americans #USElection #Biden2020 #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/sgXjWhqGAu — Aryan (@aryan_kapoor1) November 4, 2020

How the rest of the world is waiting on the #USElection results….???????? pic.twitter.com/PiynIFH2Nr — ????????Ven.Q???? (@i_quarri) November 4, 2020

And since we’re on a Twitter spree, who could forget when Australia’s own The Chaser leaned right into the chaos by pretending to tweet as the (current) president himself.

They even got their account suspended for a hot second but thankfully they’re back, baby.

Don't vote for me, I'm a massive idiot — The Chaser (formerly known as Donald J Trump) (@chaser) November 3, 2020

Join us in numbing our stress with tweets. The rest is out of our hands.