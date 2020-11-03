President Donald Trump had an unlikely surprise guest at his final campaign rally ahead of today’s Presidential Election and uhh, it’d be nice to at least get his name right.

Newly-recruited MAGA supporter Lil’ Pump – of Gucci Gang fame – turned up to Trump’s final rally to support the Republican nominee after seemingly finding out that Joe Biden has plans to tax the rich.

But when it came time for Trump to introduce one of his own supporters, he missed the mark, calling him “Little Pimp.”

“Speaking of sound, music and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp,” Trump said. “There he is. How’s it going? You want to come up and say something? Come on, Little Pump, come on up here.”

“Does everyone know who he is? Do you know how big he is?” Trump asked, as if Lil Pump isn’t a *huge* name in music right now that even most non-rap fans would’ve at least heard of.

I’m trying to remain non-partisan here but fuck, calling him “Little Pimp” is surely a big enough reason to get him out of office, right? *looks around nervously*

The new name comes just a day after Lil Pump publicly voiced his support for the Republican party following his discovery of Joe Biden’s tax plans, which will not raise taxes on anyone earning under $400,000 per year, but will sharply increase taxes for big businesses.

For a vast majority of people – likely most of his fanbase – this won’t impact them, or will see them cop a nice tax cut.

“I’ve come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 20/20/20. Don’t forget that! And do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!” Pump said, while wearing his own MAGA hat.

But Pump isn’t the first rapper to don the red hat and voice public support for Trump, following in the footsteps of Lil Wayne and 50 Cent.

Now, I’m not saying Lil Pump, Lil Wayne or 50 Cent are bad at their craft, but they are not exactly political experts, and are all enormously more wealthy than presumably everyone reading this here publication (and writing for it), so just have a think about that when you see your favourite rich celebrities supporting the likes of Trump.