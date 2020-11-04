It’s day 2 of Election Week, the Democrats are “very confident” they’ll see victory and Trump? Well, Trump is having a very public breakdown on Twitter, essentially calling bullshit on every state he’s not winning.

At the time of publishing, Joe Biden is sitting pretty with 248 out of 270 electoral college votes, compared to Trump’s 214. As the votes continue to be tallied up, it’s obviously anyone’s game.

But it appears nobody bothered to explain that to Trump, who seemed truly shocked that the winner of each state changes as votes are tallied.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong,” he wrote in a now-censored tweet.

He then followed up, asking why mail-in votes tend to swing Democratic. If you’ve spent even half an hour researching the election, you’d know that – statistically speaking – Republicans are more likely to vote at the polls, while Democrats will dominate the mail-in votes.

Now look, I know the man tweets a seemingly endless stream of bullshit on a regular day, but even for him, this is a lot.

It’s hard to keep up with all of his wild claims, but he’s essentially claiming that the Democrats have rigged the election and are trying to “find” extra votes to sway the election.

But it’s not just some crazy tweets here, Trump’s team have even demanded a recount of Wisconsin after Biden narrowly won the state early this morning.

“Wisconsin has been a razor-thin race, as we always knew that it would be,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said. “The president is well within the threshold to request a recount, and we will immediately do so.”

Meanwhile, Biden has taken to Twitter to ensure voters that every vote will be counted.

It’s unlikely that we’ll know the official outcome of the election today, but by almost all accounts, Biden looks to be the likely victor.