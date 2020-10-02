Donald Trump is being transferred to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, less than 24 hours after the announcement that he had contracted COVID-19.

Trump, who is said to be showing “mild symptoms”, left the White House by helicopter, and will be transported to the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland as a “precautionary” measure.

He will spend a “few days” there, and will continue to work from the facility’s presidential suite.

Personal physician Sean Conley said that the 74-year-old is “fatigued but in good spirits”, and that he has been treated with an experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany gave a statement, saying that the president “remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day.”

She added:

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

First lady Melania Trump is said to be “well with only a mild cough and headache.” Others in their close circle, including son Barron, have reportedly tested negative for the virus.

Democratic rival Joe Biden, who debated the president this week, has tested negative. He took to Twitter earlier to say:

“Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”