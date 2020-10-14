Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron has tested positive for coronavirus but has no symptoms.

First Lady Melania Trump broke the news in a White House statement on Thursday morning, revealing that follow-up testing showed the 14-year-old’s positive diagnosis.

“To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think “what about tomorrow or the next day?” She said in a statement on the White House website.

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms.”

According to the statement, Barron initially tested negative, but later came down with the virus. He has since been cleared of the virus, testing negative recently.

To all who have reached out – thank you. Here is my personal experience with COVID-19 :https://t.co/XUysq0KVaY — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 14, 2020

She also added that she was “glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together.”

Melania did not reveal why Barron’s diagnosis was not made public at the time, seemingly respecting his privacy.

As for Donald Trump’s response, the president (and Barron’s dad) simply said “Barron’s fine.”

The news comes after the US President declared himself immune from the coronavirus after being hospitalised at Walter Reed Hospital, where he was given strong steroids to minimise lung damage.

Donald, Melania and Barron Trump have all since tested negative to coronavirus and are now resuming to normal duties in the lead up to the US Presidential Election.

The election, scheduled for Tuesday November 3, is just weeks away, with Joe Biden currently ahead in the national polls with a 10-point lead. However, it’s worth noting that the leader of the national polls doesn’t always mirror who will actually win the election.