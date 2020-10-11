President Donald Trump has just declared himself free of COVID-19 *and* immune from re-infection despite a severe lack of evidence to support the claim.

The US President said his doctors found him free of the virus, thus allowing him to hold big events in the lead up to the presidential election next month (we’re just going to ignore the dangers of coronavirus to the general public, apparently).

“I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I’m in great shape,” Trump told Fox News on Sunday, asserting that he is no longer on medication for the virus.

“I beat this crazy, horrible China virus,” he said, adding “it seems like I’m immune.”

However, his physician did not directly confirm his diagnosis, or lack thereof, but did tell the press that Trump had taken a test to show that he is no longer infectious.

According to his doctor, there is no evidence of “actively replicating virus,” which should mean that Trump’s condition is not getting worse.

But many medical experts aren’t buying the claim, pointing out that it has only been 10 days since Trump’s original diagnosis, which means there is no way to confirm that he is 100% not contagious anymore, ABC reports.

According to the memo released by White House physician Dr Sean Conley, Trump has been free from fever for well over 24 hours.

Trump took to Twitter overnight to assert that he “can’t get it.” However, the tweet was later flagged by Twitter for violating the Twitter Rules about “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

“A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!”

The news comes after Trump addressed fans from the White House balcony, asserting that the coronavirus pandemic (which has killed more than 200,000 people in the US alone) is “disappearing.”

As a result of Trump’s positive diagnosis and refusal to hold a virtual debate, the second presidential debate ahead of the US election has been cancelled.

The US Presidential is just weeks away, with Joe Biden currently holding a significant lead in the opinion polls.