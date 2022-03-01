Well, here we are. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has COVID-19.

Morrison revealed late on Tuesday night he returned a positive PCR test after developing a fever.

“I had tested myself daily since Sunday, including this morning, with all tests returning a negative result,” he said in a statement.

In the statement he said he was experiencing flu-like symptoms and would take the week to recover, but would continue to work.

“While in isolation I will continue to discharge all my responsibilities as Prime Minister,” he said.

He will work from home in Sydney to help manage the flooding crisis and the Ukraine invasion.

He said he would remain in regular contact with security and intelligence officials international partners.

He tested positive after attending a meeting of the National Security Committee on Tuesday with a bunch of senior ministers.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton, who also attended the meeting, said he had taken a rapid test and received a negative result on Wednesday morning.

Dutton also got the ‘VID in March 2020.

Dutton spoke to Morrison this morning and said his symptoms seemed “pretty light” and guessed he would be fully recovered “pretty soon”.

Let’s just say it again, yep, Morrison has COVID.