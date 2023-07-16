An Aussie Man & His Dog Have Been Rescued After 2 Months Of Being Stranded In The Pacific Ocean

Sydney sailor Tim Shaddock and his dog, Bella, have been rescued after being out at sea for months with no contact, surviving only on raw fish and rainwater.

The pair became stranded in the Pacific Ocean after Tim’s boat was damaged in a storm just weeks into their journey from La Paz in Mexico to French Polynesia.

According to 9News Shaddock and Bella spent their days waiting and hoping someone would find them. This happened about two months after the storm when a helicopter, which was accompanying a tuna trawler, spotted his boat.

“I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea,” the 51-year-old told 9News.

“I’m just needing rest and good food because I have been alone at sea a long time. Otherwise I’m in very good health.”

Tim is receiving help on board and will receive further medical assistance once he makes it back to land. Sweet angel Bella is also believed to be doing well.

Professor Mike Tipton, an ocean survival expert, believes that Bella likely helped keep Shaddock optimistic during what would’ve been a very scary experience.

“I think that may have well made the difference,” Tipton told 9News.

“You’re living very much from day-to-day and you have to have a very positive mental attitude in order to get through this kind of ordeal and not give up.

“Just imagine how dark and lonely it would feel out there at night time.”



Tipton also credits Shaddock protecting himself from the heart in order to avoid sweating and dehydrating, as well as having a plan and rationing water and food. The key element, however, was the fresh supply of water.

Shaddock will need to take a gradual approach back to his normal diet, according to Tipton, and “He will probably need to be kept an eye on for several months.”

An absolutely wild yet remarkable story. I am wishing Shaddock a swift recovery and manifesting a day where I can one day pat Bella and tell her what a good girl she is.

