The Aussie Sailor & Dog Who Were Lost At Sea Together Have Parted Ways And TBH I’m Sobbing

In an unexpected twist that has lowkey shattered my heart into a million pieces, Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, the Aussie sailor who was recently rescued in Mexico, is parting ways with Bella. The dog that stuck with him while he was lost at sea for months. BRB, just sobbing into my keyboard.

Last week, the Sydney sailor made headlines when he was rescued after being stranded in the Pacific Ocean for three months with his dog Bella. The pair survived on rainwater and raw fish up until they were rescued by a Mexican tuna trawler which was accompanied by a helicopter, per 9News.

Thankfully after the rescue, the sailor confirmed that he and the puperoni were in good health.

As a ‘yuge dog lover who cried in almost every single scene of A Dog’s Purpose, I was so stoked to hear that Shaddock and Bella were A-OK. However, all good things must come to an end.

Basically, the sailor has chosen to leave his pawsome sea buddy behind in Mexico. According to ABC, Shaddock has left Bella with the crew that rescued them. It is reported that he has picked Genaro Rosales, a member of the crew, to adopt her.

Shaddock previously spoke about how he met Bella prior to both of them being lost at sea.

“Bella sort of found me in the middle of Mexico. She’s Mexican,” he said, per ABC.

“She’s the spirit of the middle of the country, and she wouldn’t let me go.

“I tried to find a home for her three times and she just kept following me onto the water. She’s a lot braver than I am, that’s for sure.”

UGH, my heart is aching. But I’m also glad that Bella wasn’t just left behind in Mexico at a shelter. I bet she’s going to receive a lot of love and belly rubs from the crew.

Shaddock and Bella got lost in the Pacific Ocean after his boat was damaged by a storm just weeks into their journey from Mexico’s Baja Peninsula to French Polynesia.

After three months, they were rescued by a tuna boat and disembarked in the Mexican city of Manzanillo.

“To the captain and fishing company that saved my life, I’m just so grateful. I’m alive and I didn’t really think I’d make it,” Shaddock said, per ABC.

“There were many, many, many bad days and many good days… the energy, the fatigue is the hardest part.”

Ocean survival expert, Professor Mike Tipton, said that Bella likely helped keep Shaddock optimistic during the time they were lost at sea.

“I think that may have well made the difference,” Tipton told 9News.

“You’re living very much from day to day and you have to have a very positive mental attitude in order to get through this kind of ordeal and not give up.

“Just imagine how dark and lonely it would feel out there at night time.”

Again, the news is so bittersweet.

I’m just so glad that both Shaddock and Bella are fine and safe. Thank fuck it wasn’t a morbid situation like the movie Tusk.

I just hope Bella is happy where she is and I wish Shaddock safe travels back home to Australia.

Image Source: Associated Press / Fernando Llano