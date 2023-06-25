The World’s Ugliest Dog Has Been Crowned & I Would Risk It All Just To Pat That Scrawny Head

Scooter, a bald seven-year-old pooch that was born with backwards-facing hind legs, has been crowned the world’s ugliest dog. I’m genuinely not joking when I say I haven’t stopped crying since I heard this news.

Young Scooter won the top prize at the 2023 World’s Ugliest Dog competition in Petaluma, California. The world-renowned event has been running for nearly 50 years as a way to celebrate pups and their funny lil’ imperfections. Again: sobbing! Crying! Wailing!

According to the Guardian, Scooter is a Chinese Crested who was born with hind legs that faced backwards. A breeder, whom I can’t share my honest opinions about lest it be considered libel, took one look at Scooter and brought him to animal control in Tucson, Arizona to be euthanised.

Look at this silly baby on his tippy-toes, with his four strands of Albert Einstein-esque hair flowing in the wind, and his tongue simply out. What kind of monster do you have to be take issue with that? Show yourself, bastard breeder!!!

I would literally risk it all for him. Image credit: AP Photo / Noah Berger

Thankfully, Scoots was rescued by the Saving Animals From Euthanasia rescue group, and a bloke from the organisation adopted the little man. He cared for Scooter, who is able to walk with the help of a cart, for about seven years. But a few months ago he was unable to continue caring for the pup — this is when his current owner, Linda Celeste Elmquist, stepped in.

Here’s the happy couple relishing in Scooter’s sweet, sweet victory after he was crowned the worst-looking dog in the entire world. Elmquist sticking her tongue out in solidarity with the little man has catapulted me into another dimension. I genuinely didn’t know my tear ducts were capable of producing this many droplets yet here we are.

I need to hold the baby. Image credit: AP Photo / Noah Berger

Here’s another shot of Elmquist holding her prodigal son to the sky as the heavens shine upon him. It’s giving Renaissance, it’s giving Michelangelo‘s muse and it’s certainly fucking giving the Mona Lisa a run for her money.

TUMMY!!!!!! Image credit: AP Photo / Noah Berger

“I am overjoyed and incredibly proud that Scooter has been crowned the winner of the world’s ugliest dog contest,” Elmquist said in a statement, per CBS News.

“Despite the challenges he has faced with his deformed hind legs, Scooter has defied all odds and shown us the true meaning of resilience and determination.”

For Scooter’s allegedly hideous appearance (he is very gorgeous to ME!!!!) he won USD$1500 (AUD$2246) and an iconic trophy.

If you need me, I’ll be staying up until 3am looking for the most feral-looking pup to adopt.

Image credit: AP Photo / Noah Berger