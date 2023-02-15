The Ugliest Dog In The UK Has Just Been Crowned & I Would Literally Risk It All Just For Her

An ugly dog competition has just found what they believe is the most hideous-looking dog in the UK and if anyone hurts Peggy, I will find them. I will die for Peggy. Peggy is who I live and breathe for.

Peggy, the four-year-old pug/Chinese crested mix, was recently crowned as the worst-looking, festiest, ugliest dog they’ve ever laid eyes on. Honestly, I’m living for the day that Peggy has her comeuppance, grows opposable thumbs, and smites revenge on all who mocked her!!!

Her entry photo featured dear old Peggy donning a pearl necklace and scarf. The eyes? Little black holes. The hair? Barely there. The tongue? As long as my will to live.

Suddenly, everything is okay in the world.

The organisers at ParrotPrint.com said that once they launched the contest in late 2022, they were flooded with entries that were simply “too cute to be serious contenders in an ugly dog competition.”

“I cannot state seriously enough that we don’t want to see pictures of good-looking, cute dogs,” a spokesman for the company said.

“We want to see pictures of dogs so ugly they make your eyes hurt when you look at them.”

But as soon as they laid their eyes on Peggy, it was game over for every mutt that applied and she was officially crowned the winner.

“Peggy was the exception,” the organisers said.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Peggy was pictured with a bottle of champagne and a bouquet of flowers, relishing in her sweet, sweet victory. Go off, queen!!!

Her owner, Holly Middleton, had nothing but praise for her pup.

“We tend to forget Peggy isn’t your standard-looking dog and we are very aware some people would refer to Peggy as ugly,” she said. “It’s always in a humorous way and we don’t take offence, and neither does she. “Even though some people find Peggy’s unusual appearance strange, and in rare cases off-putting, and despite Peggy winning the ugliest dog in the UK title, we think she is beautiful both inside and out, and wouldn’t change her for the world.” Okay, now I’m just SOBBING For her prize, Peggy was awarded a stunnin’ pampering session and a professional photo shoot. Her owner said that afterwards, she felt a lot softer, she smelt a lot better, and her hair was a lot more fluffy. “But there’s not a lot we can do with the rest,” Middleton added.

Since taking out the top title, Peggy has become a bit of a celeb and has made appearances on many television platforms, including the BBC. “We could never have imagined that we would discover a star – but that’s exactly what happened when Peggy entered the competition,” the organisers said. For them, Peggy’s success was a rags-to-riches story.