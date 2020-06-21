Some things, like this very sentence, make such little sense that they start to actually make sense. The same can be said about this TikTok in which a Woolies muddy boy, a Freddo cake and a Viennetta ignore road safety precautions and end up in a horrible car accident.

Anyone who’s on TikTok already knows the drill.

“Put y’all seatbelts on,” said the Freddo party cake.

“Pshhh, YOLO,” replied the muddy boy.

In the end, the phrase “you only live once” rang especially true for the muddy boy who ended up in the emergency room.

The video’s already racked up over 120,000 views in just two days, and the account has since made other videos of Aussie childhood birthday cakes beefing to iconic TikTok sounds.

They’re a mix of nostalgia, local kitsch and a kind of arbitrary TikTok humour which can be incomprehensible to outsiders.

It’s all part of an emerging TikTok genre where the most mundane and random shit is anthropomorphised to popular sounds, often ripped from reality TV. Supermarket products like Fiji Water and Cetaphil are all hanging out, beefing or just shitposting into the ether.

Shops, too, like Aldi and Walmart, are getting in on the action, and in Australia, someone even made one for Best&Less until the account was sadly banned.

People are also turning to geography, possibly in a bid to take the piss out of so-called “Straight TikTok”. The Strait of Gibraltar, Strait of Hormuz and the Bearing Strait are all mates, apparently.

All of this brings us to the Aussies iteration of the genre, which explains why everyone’s favourite birthday cake as a child (and as an adult tbh), the fabled Woolies muddy boy, ended up unresponsive in an emergency room.

It’s anyone’s guess as to which Aussie snack will be folded into the lore next.