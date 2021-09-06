The Wire star Michael K. Williams has been found dead in his Brooklyn apartment at the age of 54, police have confirmed.

Sources told the New York Post that drug paraphernalia was allegedly found in his apartment, and the actor may have have suffered a fatal overdose.

Williams was reportedly found dead in the living room of his luxury Kent Ave Williamsburg penthouse by his nephew.

“No foul play indicated,” a police source said. “No forced entry, the apartment was in order.”

Williams’ family have released a statement via his publicist to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,” his rep Marianna Shafran told the publication.

Williams was best-known for his role as Omar Little in the popular crime series The Wire and as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire.

He and was nominated for a 2021 Emmy for his performance in HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

Twitter has been flooded with tributes to the beloved star.

“Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams,” tweeted actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., who played Maryland State Sen. Clay Davis opposite Williams’ Omar Little in The Wire.

“One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart,” Whitlock continued. “An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless.”

Tray Chaney, who played drug dealer Poot Carr on the show, said he was “crushed” by his former co-star’s death.

“RIP to the legend Michael K Williams aka one of the dopest Actors/Brother in the world,” Chaney tweeted, along with a photo of the two.

“I’m off the grid for a while hard to process this one.”

Wendell Pierce, who portrayed Detective Bunk Moreland, also shared a touching statement on Twitter.

“The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss,” Pierce wrote. “A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth.”

Meanwhile actress Aisha Tyler described him as “a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul.”

“I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent,” she wrote on Twitter. “He burned so very bright. Rest in power, MKW. You will forever be The King.”

RIP to a legend.