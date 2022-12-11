Telstra accidentally released tens of thousands of customers’ personal details online. Ruh roh, Raggy.

The telco admitted the publication of the names, numbers and addresses of customers who had asked to remain unlisted was a whoopsie doodle, and not the work of a hacker.

According to 7News, more than 130,000 customers had their data made available via directory assistance and the online version of the White Pages.

“For the customers impacted we understand this is an unacceptable breach of your trust,” Telstra chief financial officer Michael Ackland said in an update on the telco’s website.

“We’re sorry it occurred, and we know we have let you down.”

The company said the privacy breach occurred due to a “misalignment of databases” and is working to pull the deets from the internet.

“We are conducting an internal investigation to better understand how it happened and to protect against it happening again,” Ackland said.

Affected customers are being contacted and will be offered free services to protect against identity theft.

It’s certainly been a big year for data breaches, which is a truly depressing sentence.

Nearly 10 million current and former Optus customers had their personal information leaked in a big ol’ cyberattack in September.

A 19-year-old Sydney bloke allegedly used some of that data to blackmail customers into sending him money, and a Melbourne family who had their details breached in the hack revealed they’ve lost nearly $40,000 from suspected identity theft.

READ MORE Aus Companies May Soon Have To Dispose Of Certain Customer Data Thanks To The Optus Leak

And then 9.7 million current and former Medibank customers and authorised representatives had their data compromised in a particularly fucked cyberattack in October, which saw hackers release documents containing information about sensitive medical procedures.

In a truly disturbing and misogynistic attack, hackers posted a file named “abortion”, which appeared to disclose the names of 303 customers who terminated non-viable pregnancies.

The federal government flagged the introduction of new data laws in October, which would see companies cop ‘yuge fines if they’re involved in serious breaches or are hacked several times.

Methinks such laws can’t be passed soon enough.