Medibank has announced a “distressing development” in the cyberattack that affected its customers’ data, confirming more customers than originally thought have had their data compromised.

Per the ABC, Medibank previously confirmed that only customers of its subsidiary AHM and its international student insurance had been affected by the data breach. It was believed around 200GB of data — including customers’ details and medical information — had allegedly been stolen.

But on Tuesday morning, the health insurer revealed up 3.9 million main brand customers may have also had their data compromised.

“This is a distressing development and Medibank unreservedly apologises to our customers,” Medibank said in a statement.

“As we continue to investigate the scale of this cybercrime, we expect the number of affected customers to grow as this unfolds.”

According to The Guardian, Medibank confirmed it had received 1,000 AHM policy records from the alleged hacker, as well as files containing Medibank, AHM and international student customer information.

The ABC has also revealed kids’ “personal information” that is linked to their parents’ Medibank accounts may have been compromised as well.

The health insurer said it was too early to tell how many customers had been affected by the data breach, as well as the full extent of customer data that had been compromised, per The Australian.

Medibank chief executive David Koczkar described the attack as “malicious” and confirmed the company had been working with federal agencies on the criminal investigation.

“This is a malicious attack that has been committed by criminals with a view of causing maximum fear and damage, especially to the most vulnerable members of our community,” he said.

“We continue to work closely with the agencies of the federal government, including the ongoing criminal investigation into this matter.

“We thank them for their ongoing support and assistance.”

The health insurer announced it will defer defer premium increases for Medibank and AHM customers until January 16, 2023 due to the cyberattack. It’ll also rollout a comprehensive customer support package, which will include mental health and wellbeing support for customers and access to specialist identity protection advice with IDCare.