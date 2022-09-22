Optus has been hit by a huge cyberattack that’s compromised millions of customers’ personal information. Yikes.

Details that may have been exposed includes customers’ names, phone numbers, email addresses and dates of birth. For some customers, their addresses and driver’s licence and passport numbers have also been taken.

In a statement, Optus said it has shut down the cyberattack and has notified the Australian Federal Police and regulators.

“We are devastated to discover that we have been subject to a cyberattack that has resulted in the disclosure of our customers’ personal information to someone who shouldn’t see it,” Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said in a statement.

“As soon as we knew, we took action to block the attack and began an immediate investigation. While not everyone may be affected and our investigation is not yet complete, we want all of our customers to be aware of what has happened as soon as possible so that they can increase their vigilance.

“We are very sorry and understand customers will be concerned. Please be assured that we are working hard, and engaging with all the relevant authorities and organisations, to help safeguard our customers as much as possible.”

Although personal information has been compromised, the statement said payment details and account passwords have not been exposed.

Bayer Rosmarin said Optus is not aware of anyone who’s been harmed by the cyberattack but has asked customers “to have heightened awareness across their accounts”, which includes “looking out for unusual or fraudulent activity and any notifications which seem odd or suspicious.”

You might want to keep your eyes peeled for any sus purchases coming from the Cayman Islands, unless you’re actually holidaying there. In which case: enjoy the trip!

Per The Australian, it’s believed hackers accessed Optus’ data via a weakness in its firewall.

More to come.