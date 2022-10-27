The 19-year-old Sydney bloke accused of using data from the big ol’ Optus cyberattack to blackmail customers will plead guilty, his lawyer says. It means his charges will be reviewed.
Dennis Su was arrested earlier this month and charged with both using a telecommunication network with the intent to commit a serious offence and dealing with identification information.
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) accused Su of sending text messages to 93 Optus customers demanding they deposit $2000 into a bank account.
Su allegedly threatened to use customer’s leaked data in financial crimes if they did not transfer the money. The AFP said no customers deposited the cash.
Per 9News, Su appeared at the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday with his lawyer, who said he would plead guilty to the charges.
Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions’ Hannah Panizzutti requested more time to review the charges.
“We want to review the charges to ensure everything has been charged correctly,” she said, per 9News.
According to the ABC, Su’s lawyer said he wouldn’t enter a plea yet in case there were any changes to the charges.
“I’ll allow them some opportunity to properly consider the charges,” Magistrate Robert Williams said.
Su was charged after a mobile phone allegedly connected to the texts was seized at a Rockdale home.
Police still haven’t found who was responsible for the actual Optus data breach.
Per News.com.au, the Federal Government has set aside $5.5 million in the federal budget to “investigate and respond to the Optus data breach”.
The funds will bolster the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC), a federal government department which essentially deals with data and privacy breaches, among other things.
“The OAIC’s investigation will focus on whether the Optus companies took reasonable steps to protect the personal information they held from misuse, interference, loss, unauthorised access, modification or disclosure, and whether the information collected and retained was necessary to carry out their business,” the OAIC in a statement.
Su will return to court on November 8.
