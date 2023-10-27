A Sydney Woman Is Looking For Her Pet Snakes After Her Ex Dumped Them In The Street Over A Fight

Sydney residents are being told to keep an eye out after two 2.5m pythons were released onto the streets of an Eastern suburb.

The pet snakes, named Bagel and Mango, were released from a Coogee home when their owner’s ex-partner released them after a “tantrum”, according to a post made in a community Facebook group.

“My shitty ex threw a tantrum when I broke up with him and dumped my lovely hand-reared pet pythons out in a fit of anger,” she wrote.

“He dumped them on Mount St, Coogee. The snakes are domesticated and won’t survive in the wild.”

Although the snakes are more than two metres long, she said they were “sweet” and “don’t bite”.

“I’m really scared for their safety, so please if anyone has seen them let me know.”

There have apparently been some sightings of the slippery pair in Coogee, but as of time of publishing the snakes remain on the loose.

They weren’t the only snakes slithering around Sydney this week. Nine reported that a highly venomous red-bellied black snake was pulled from under an underground carpark in the CBD on Thursday.