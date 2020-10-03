Thanks for signing up!

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles made a joke about Donald Trump getting the mighty rona and people on Twitter are hella offended, of course.

The tweet posted yesterday afternoon, made light of Trumps COVID-19 diagnosis by asking if Trump had “considered intravenous disinfectant?”

Have you considered intravenous disinfectant? https://t.co/4QutsVmEil — Steven Miles (@StevenJMiles) October 2, 2020

In April this year, Trump asked whether there could be research done into treating people with coronavirus by injecting disinfectant into the body.

The medical community were shook to their core for obvious reasons. It’s the same reason we tell teenagers not to eat tide pods…it’s poisonous!

Shortly after the tweet was posted, Miles attracted a lot of negative attention, with people labelling the joke “disrespectful”.

We may not agree with everything President Trump has said, but it is not appropriate for elected State leaders to be disrespectful to foreign heads of Gov’t. — Stuart Robert MP (@stuartrobertmp) October 3, 2020

This person also seemed completely unable to detect sarcasm.

Extremely inappropriate and clearly lacking medical understanding. — Hypatia01 (@Hypatia70) October 2, 2020

Someone (with too much time on their hands) also keeps changing his Wikipedia page bio calling him “The Disgraceful”, instead of “The Honourable”.

Oh my gosh. Just googled him. Someone has edited his Wikipedia page. pic.twitter.com/7oKjmujHkZ — Helen Robinson (@helenjr10) October 2, 2020

“This just shows nobody is immune from this virus,” Miles said at a press conference today about Trump getting COVID-19.

“I think it (the tweet) gave me a chance to highlight that some of the treatments that he suggested don’t work, he won’t be using them himself.

“He as a world leader has repeatedly made ridiculous comments about this disease.

“I think everybody knows the context. Everybody knows the outrageous things he has said throughout this pandemic. I think I can be excused for making a joke… It‘s not unreasonable of me.

“I won‘t apologise. I hope he apologises… to everyone who believed him,” he added.