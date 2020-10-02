Thanks for signing up!

October just stepped TF up and gave us a lil’ treat and that is that US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Trump announced his COVID-19 diagnosis in a tweet just a short time ago, and Twitter has undoubtedly popped off.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

To give you an idea of how much people are freaking out over President Trumps diagnosis, these are all the trending hashtags on Twitter right now: #TrumpHasCovid, #Melania, #TrumpCovid, #Hydroxychloroquine, #FLOTUS, #POTUS, #There Is A God #Octobersurprise, #Bleach, #HOAX and #China Virus.

Donald Trumps constant downplaying of the virus is the reason why hashtags like #Hoax and #There Is A God is trending, because people can’t help but laugh at the hypocrisy of Trump saying COVID is a hoax and then actually getting the virus. You can’t make this stuff up, seriously.

Even at the Presidential debate, Trump took took a jab at Joe Biden for wearing a mask. HA.

trump when he tested positive for covid and it’s not a hoax #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/5WTPW1O2Ev — emily ✨???? (@lmaoseavey) October 2, 2020

Biden laughing after trump clowned him for wearing a mask and trump ends up positive#TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/FJWrpN5eEw — ً (@chlorinenation) October 2, 2020

Imagine him on his deathbed and instead of thinking about his wife/kids he’s thinking about that one time he got to sit in a truck — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) October 2, 2020

Y’all remember when Trump made fun of Biden for wearing a mask- #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/Moj676AdH6 — Em (@Okemilyv) October 2, 2020

“He swore on his life Covid was a hoax so I had to pack him up” #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/M6MPddiBzy — ???????????????? (@worshipaIex) October 2, 2020

trump: covid is a hoax don’t wear masks covid entering the white house: #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/W1oBtRMQNT — ???????????????????? (@itsjustanx) October 2, 2020

me going to sleep tonight knowing both trump AND melania have covid #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/8x6gDNOxpP — bela ♡’s ppl who vote ⚯͛◟̽◞̽ (@infinitymvxx) October 2, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at President Donald Trump's funeral. #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/0aLQxg1g4P — y (@cconsumetherich) October 2, 2020

Trump: “The coronavirus. This is their new hoax.” Coronavirus: pic.twitter.com/5SFAuBhlkl — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) October 2, 2020

Is this what Obama meant when he said we should rely on Hope — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) October 2, 2020

Trump tested positive for Covid-19 and I am pretty sure the Simpson’s have never lied???? #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/oPIURnfsix — Bilal (@Bilallazhar) October 2, 2020

As much as I wish this image was real, it’s unfortunately fake and didn’t actually didn’t feature in an episode of The Simpsons.

what should I wish I had any hope for next pic.twitter.com/eyhg3ZUvaz — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 2, 2020

Normally I would feel bad if I heard someone had fallen ill, but after 208K deaths, 7.31M infected, 40M on the verge of eviction, one stimulus check in 7 months, and zero quality of life since March, I don’t have one gram of f to give. ☺️ #TrumpHasCovid — Thia is with …????✌️???????? (@ThiaBallerina) October 2, 2020

Trump’s son with him in the emergency room right now: #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/FoEY86ng1I — #1 Black Is King Stan! (@huyaaz) October 2, 2020

50 year old conservatives finding out covid isn’t a hoax anymore #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/zN0jTOdOZ9 — KD (@kevindurantq) October 2, 2020

this is pence rn you can’t convince me otherwise #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/QiGDRajUR5 — ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? (@shanilevyr) October 2, 2020

"Mr. President, how can you credibly say the virus is under control, if it wasn't under control within the White House?" The first town hall question. #TrumpHasCovid — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 2, 2020

My response to people telling me to take the higher ground. #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/qh0SNGlw3u — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) October 2, 2020

T*ump said “China virus” so many times he ends up getting COVID on national China day #TrumpHasCovid #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/cAm8RILE2C — Ethan (@Estimm684) October 2, 2020

The replies under Trumps tweet are just as cooked, if not more.

ኃጢአተኛ ነፍስህ ከመዳን በላይ ናት እናም ሰላምን ወይም ሥቃይን አታውቅም ፣ የንስሐ ቅዝቃዜ ብቻ አብቅቷል ፣ ምክንያቱም ኃጢአቶችህ ከማንኛውም ተልዕኮ የላቁ ናቸው ፣ መጨረሻው ቀርቧል ፣ የኃጢአት መርከቦች pic.twitter.com/RzeRkzJ8aC — Dano Dangl (@Blixo_7) October 2, 2020

I don’t know what the text means, but I’m sure it’s something along the lines of “hahahahahhahahahahaah fuck”.

UPDATE: the text is in Aramaic and it reads: “Your sinful soul is beyond salvation and you do not know peace or pain, only the cold of repentance is over, because your sins are greater than any mission, the end is near, the ships of sin”

In normal circumstances a COVID-19 diagnosis would be horrible and deserving of public sympathy. However, in Donald Trumps case, I think it’s fair that we can all have a laugh about it.