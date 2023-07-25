Two Men Aged In Their 40s Have Been Charged With Sexually Touching Festival-Goers At Splendour

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

Two men have been charged with sexually touching festival-goers at Byron Bay’s Splendour in the Grass over the weekend.

A 43-year-old man from Victoria was charged on Sunday with three counts of “sexually touching another person without consent”, and a 40-year-old man from the Gold Coast was also charged with the same offence.

Both men were granted conditional bail, though the restrictions have not been reported.

READ MORE Here’s Why There Was A Graveyard Installation Right In The Middle Of Splendour In The Grass

The 43-year-old man will appear in Byron Bay Local Court on August 14, and the 40-year-old will appear at the same court on August 21.

Police have urged anyone who is concerned they may have been sexually assaulted at Splendour in the Grass or has similar complaints to come forward and report it to them.

“We treat all reports of crime, including sexual touching, seriously and encourage anyone who is a victim to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000,” a NSW police spokesperson told 7NEWS.

“Reports are treated in strict confidence.”

The publication reported police wouldn’t give further details about the men’s alleged groping due to the case being before the courts.

Image: Getty Images / Matt Jelonek