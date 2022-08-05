NSW Health is asking anyone who went to Splendour In The Grass last month to look out for symptoms of Meningococcal after two attendees contracted the disease.

Sadly, one of these cases includes a Sydney man in his 40s who died from the illness on Thursday. Splendour In The Grass ticket holders were sent an email at around 10pm on Friday night. It read:

“NSW Health has been notified of two cases of meningococcal disease in people who attended the 2022 Splendour in the Grass festival.

“Although the disease is uncommon, it can be severe, so we are urging people who attended the event in the North Byron Parklands on 21 – 24 July to be alert to the symptoms of meningococcal disease and act immediately if they appear.”

Splendour In The Grass drew in crowds of up to 50,000 every day in 2022. The two Splendour In The Grass cases are in addition to 15 more recorded cases of meningococcal this year in New South Wales, with the disease known to increase in the later stages of winter and early spring. People aged under five and between 15-25 are most at risk.

According to NSW Health, meningococcal is spread “between people in the secretions from the back of the nose and throat” through prolonged contact, like living in the same household or via kissing. The symptoms of meningococcal include:

sudden onset of fever

headache

neck stiffness

joint pain

a rash of red-purple spots or bruises

dislike of bright lights

nausea and vomiting

If you want more information or are concerned, you can call your local Public Health Unit on 1300 066 055. Be safe and if you suspect you have symptoms, go see a doctor immediately.