A university student on the Gold Coast has been forced to make his dad an “I am not Scott Morrison” t-shirt after realising his father’s uncanny resemblance to the Prime Minister.

In June of last year Keiran McCormick’s dad Shawn flew down to Australia from Canada to visit his son at uni.

That’s when the pair first realised the similarity while ordering food at a Chinese takeaway shop.

READ MORE That Scott Morrison Pisstake Shirt Has Apparently Raised $10K For RFS Firies

“While waiting for our food we heard a voice from behind saying ‘you ain’t be ScoMo, would ya?'” Keiran said to Buzzfeed. “Him and I both had no idea what [the man had] said or meant.”

Unfortunately for Shawn and Keiran, Scott Morrison turned out to be… well, sort of a shit guy. I imagine this is particularly unfortunate when your dad looks like the terrible “leader” of the country.

Keiran graduated from Queensland’s Griffith University earlier this year, so his dad was making the trip down to attend the ceremony.

After all of the shit ScoMo has done recently, Keiran devised a plan to make sure his dad wasn’t going to be harassed because of his doppelganger’s bad reputation.

A t-shirt.

Simple, yet effective.

“Knowing [Morrison’s], well, recent decline in popularity among a considerable population, my sister and I decided it was best to make him a funny T-shirt to keep him safe,” Keiran said.

The design was whipped up on Microsoft Word, then printed onto a white t-shirt to hopefully protect his dad from copping a mouthful that was meant for the PM.

Unfortunately, poor Shawn was already mistaken for ScoMo twice before his kids could give him the chic t-shirt.

Keiran and his sister were eventually able to get the shirt to their dad, who absolutely adored his new tee. But he wasn’t the only person who was a fan of his unique clothing choice.

“Most of the people who saw it absolutely loved it,” Keiran said in a message. “We had him get photos with some police officers and a couple people around before letting him go home with it.”

Pictures of Shawn in the shirt went viral online and shot to the top of the /r/Australia subreddit. If you haven’t already explored, it’s an absolute treasure trove of Aussie bullshit.

Reddit users were quick to offer suggestions, urging Shawn to get the “fundraising Hawaiian shirt with SmoKo’s face all over it” for “extra irony.”

They also offered other slogan ideas like “I’m not ScoMo, I work for a living.”

Shawn, who is Canadian, doesn’t know much about Australian politics or Scott Morrison’s career, but isn’t much of a fan from what he’s heard.