In case you missed it, this morning the sanctified and holy Dom Perrottet announced that the NSW government would be removing arrival caps and 14-day hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated people from November 1. However, this news has reportedly left everyone, including the PM, blindsided as fuck.

It seems that nobody really knows who the hell is in charge anymore, with Perrottet making a million and one changes while every other state plods along as normal.

According to News.com.au, the NSW Premier briefly warned the Morrison government about his decision to open international borders, however, the PM was still left “blindsided” by it all, especially with all the specifics that have been missed.

For example, is international tourism back? What happened to the state borders? Aren’t decisions like this meant to be made by someone who isn’t the premier of NSW?

Unsure if the new NSW Premier realises he does not have the authority to open the international border. Nor can he issue visas to allow “tourism”. This announcement has likely put the opening of Australia’s state borders back significantly. https://t.co/AwYPtriSah — Chris O'Keefe (@cokeefe9) October 14, 2021

“From November 1st, those people returning to Australia who want to come back, who want to visit Australia and come to Sydney, hotel quarantine will be a thing of the past,” Perrottet said during today’s conference.

“People coming into here, you’ll need to do a PCR test before you board the flight. You will need to show proof of your double vaccination.

“For double vaccinated people around the world, Sydney, New South Wales is open for business. We want people back. We are leading the nation out of the pandemic. Hotel quarantine, home quarantine is a thing of the past.”

Weird for a premier to be leading the nation, but go off, king.

According to 2GB’s Ray Hadley, Perrottet didn’t talk to Scott Morrison at all, and everyone is scratching their heads about what the fuck is going on.

Who is right? Nobody knows! All one can really do is laugh.

BREAKING | Ray Hadley has confirmed the NSW Premier DID NOT speak to the Prime Minister about changes to quarantine despite international borders being under control of the federal government. — 2GB 873 (@2GB873) October 15, 2021

Naturally, confusion has spread about the finer details of this NSW international border opening, and whether or not Scott Morrison is aware of this being announced or not.

Originally, there were plans to move towards seven-day home quarantines around November 1, but it’s now October 15 and Perrottet has been in office for around seven seconds, it feels, yet everything is moving lightspeed towards normal.

Let me get this straight. I travel from the UK or USA where covid is everywhere and all I need is a negative test and double vax. But I go to a cafe where a positive person was and I have to iso for 7 days and undergo multiple tests. What on earth?? #COVID19 #nswpol #auspol — KS (@_nlgse) October 15, 2021

Friend from Hong Kong just told me it’s 21 days int quarantine there, vaxxed or not. This is a pretty brave step by @Dom_Perrottet and one that he’s now made for all of Australia, not just NSW. I’m feeling for @NSWHealth and hospital workers. — Virginia Trioli (@LaTrioli) October 15, 2021

A brand new Premier establishing that the leadership of Premiers continues to be more relevant and effective than the Federal Leadership. — Anders F (@MPolyalloy) October 15, 2021

According to News.com.au, this announcement from Perrottet comes shortly after Morrison allegedly called him a fuckwit over the phone.

One can only take this news with a grain of salt, but if this is true, I may agree with Morrison for the first time ever.

I think the Premiers don't really see there being a need for a long-term relationship with Morrison. — Joseph O'Donoghue (@josephodonoghue) October 15, 2021

Scott Morrison refusing to take responsibility for anything now means that state Premiers are announcing the opening of international borders. NSW announcing changes to international arrivals shows just how weak Morrison is leaving the high office he occupies.#auspol — Josh Burns (@joshburnsmp) October 15, 2021

So, we have a blindsided PM, a confused nation, and a NSW premier who for legal reasons, I will stop talking about.

Everything is fine!