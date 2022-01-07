Despite vowing to avoid COVID restrictions, the NSW government is reportedly set to announce the return of quite a few as cases hit 38,625.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that NSW will soon see the shut down of nightclubs, a ban on singing and dancing at pubs, as well as the pause of major events and some elective surgery.

Venues will also be “discouraged” from allowing patrons to stand while drinking.

Furthermore, some major events will soon be assessed by NSW Health and postponed if they are deemed unsafe or unnecessary.

Anonymous government sources told the publication last night that the changes were expected to be finalised today after NSW copped 70,000 coronavirus cases in two days.

These restrictions will be branded as “minor” safety measures that will allow NSW to “continue to live with COVID and manage the pandemic in a measured and considered way”.

The measures are reportedly being signed off by the government’s COVID economic recovery committee as we speak.

This is a major backflip on Premier Dominic Perrottet’s insistence that NSW would stay open, even though case numbers are soaring.