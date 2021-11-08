A crew member has been bitten by an incredibly venomous spider while packing up the set of Rust, James Souza‘s film starring Alec Baldwin, which experienced a fatal shooting in late October.

Jason Miller, who was the lamp operator and pipe rigger on the set of Rust in New Mexico, was reportedly packing away pieces of the low-budget Alec Baldwin passion project of a Western film, when he was bitten by a brown recluse spider.

By the way, the brown recluse spider is one of only three spiders in the entirety of North America that carries life-threatening venom. Pretty safe to say that nothing is going right on this set, and it really is heartbreaking to see.

According to Sky News, a Just Giving fundraising page has been made for Miller, which describes the extreme severity of his condition.

Be warned, spider haters, this is not going to sound pretty at all.

Just Giving reports that Miller has been hospitalised, and is currently experiencing necrosis in his arm, as well as sepsis.

So basically, his arm is irreversibly dead and may face amputation (necrosis), while the rest of his body is experiencing other complications while trying to fight the toxic infection (sepsis).

“He has been hospitalised and endured multiple surgeries each day as doctors do their best to stop the infection and try to save his arm from amputation,” wrote the crowd fundraising page.

“It will be a very long road to recovery for Jason if the medical team is able to save his arm.”

“If under worse circumstances he loses his arm, this is a life-changing and devastating event for Jason and his family.”

Sky News also reports that they reached out to spokespeople for Rust, you know, the movie set where Miller was bitten during his job, and this is what they had to say:

“We do not comment on individual members of the cast and crew’s private matters.”

The filming of Rust has been suspended indefinitely, with the set being officially shut down. It seems unlikely that the movie will ever be completed.

