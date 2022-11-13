A year after Alec Baldwin tragically misfired a prop gun and fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the 30 Rock star is now suing crew members from the film for negligence.

While shooting the Western film Rust, Baldwin was handed a loaded prop gun, which resulted in the death of Hutchins and caused director Joel Souza to be seriously injured.

According to Page Six, Baldwin is now going after four specific crew members in his lawsuit — Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, Dave Halls, Sarah Zachry and Seth Kenney.

“This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun,” Baldwin’s lawyer, Luke Nikas said.

“Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully, Halls failed to check the gun carefully and yet announced the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachry failed to disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly off set and was a safety risk to those around her.”

Gutierrez-Reed was the armorer on set, while Zachry was the prop specialist. According to Baldwin and his lawyer, Gutierrez-Reed and Zachry didn’t keep track of the live bullets on set.

However, Gutierrez-Reed alleges that she thought she was accepting dummy bullets from weapon supplier Seth Kenney at the time, and not live rounds. She has also slammed the Santa Fe Sheriff’s office for not pursuing the “primary question” of how live bullets ended up on set.

Hours before the fatal accidental shooting, half a dozen camera operators reportedly walked off set in protest against a number of dodgy working conditions, including a lack of gun inspections as well as long hours, long commutes, and a long wait for paychecks.

“There were no safety meetings. There was no assurance that it wouldn’t happen again. All they wanted to do was rush, rush, rush,” one of them told the Los Angeles Times.

Since the incident, Alec Baldwin has settled with Halyna Hutchins’ family, but is still embroiled in a number of other lawsuits.