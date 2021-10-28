Authorities have released a statement following the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s latest film, Rust.

US police have revealed that criminal charges may still be filed after Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded a director on the set of the Western film.

“All options are on the table,” District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said of any potential charges. “No one has been ruled out at this point.”

Investigators also said there was “some complacency” around safety on the set.

Sante Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza presented the initial findings of their investigation: “We suspect there were other live rounds found on set.”

“We’re going to determine how those got there, why they were there, because they shouldn’t have been there,” he added.

Police have recovered 600 pieces of evidence so far, including three firearms and 500 rounds of ammunition.

Sheriff Mendoza said a “lead projectile” had been removed from the shoulder of wounded director Joel Souza and handed over as evidence.

“I think the facts are clear – a weapon was handed to Mr Baldwin. The weapon [was] functional and fired a live round killing Ms Hutchins and injuring Mr Souza,” he said.

He also confirmed that two other people had handled the gun, an antique Colt .45 revolver, before it was handed to Baldwin, including the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls.

According to court documents that have now been made public, Halls admitted to investigators that he failed to check all the rounds in the gun before giving it to Baldwin.