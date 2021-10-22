Alec Baldwin has revealed he’s “fully cooperating with the police investigation” regarding an incident yesterday where a prop gun he used on the set of the film Rust misfired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and seriously injuring actor Joel Souza.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, a mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he said on Twitter.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Hutchins was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque after the shot was fired at the Bonanza Creek Ranch. She died in hospital.

Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medial Centre in Santa Fe and is currently undergoing treatment for the injuries he sustained.

In a statement shared with Variety, Sante Fe County Police say they are investigating “how and what type of projectile was discharged”. No one has been arrested and no charges have been filed as of publishing.

The International Cinematographers Guild confirmed Hutchins’ tragic passing in a statement yesterday: “The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”

Michael Pessah, a cinematographer and friend of Hutchins described the late filmmaker as a “wonderful, positive, creative person that was so excited to be breaking through and making movies.

“She was really on the upswing.”

Rust Movie Productions LCC, the production company behind the film, said that they “will be provided counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event”.