Actor Alec Baldwin has fatally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza in a prop gun misfire on the set of the film Rust.

According to report by Variety, Hutchins was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, after the shot was fired at the Bonanzo Creek Ranch in New Mexico. She later died in hospital.

Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medial Centre in Santa Fe and is currently undergoing treatment for the injuries he sustained.

Sante Fe County Police are investigating “how and what type of projectile was discharged” from the prop firearm during filming. No one has been arrested and no charges have been filed, but it still remains an “open and active” case.

The International Cinematographers Guild issued a statement today, confirming Hutchins’ death.

“We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called ‘Rust’ in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set,” president of the guild John Lindley and executive director Rebecca Rhine said in a statement.

“The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”

Michael Pessah, a cinematographer and friend of Hutchins said: “She’s a wonderful, positive, creative person that was so excited to be breaking through and making movies.”

He also added that: “She was really on the upswing.”

Alec Baldwin has not made a statement at this stage.