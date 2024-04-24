Aus Influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews Shares IG Stories Revealing Her Home & Car Were Broken Into

Byron Bay-based influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews has shared a shocking life event with her Instagram followers, revealing that on Tuesday night her home and car we broken into. She and her three children are safe, but extremely spooked by the situation.

The 30-year-old influencer told her 249K followers how her Bangalow property, 15 minutes south of Byron Bay, was broken into by a group of teenagers whom she captured on CCTV footage.

Sharing shots captured by the security cameras, Matthews showed off two teens wearing masks who set off her car’s security alarm and captioned the clip: “FYI Bangalow. 4.30am whilst sleeping our house and cars were broken into.”

“Group of teens are targeting Bangalow as most of our street and surrounding streets were affected,” she wrote on the IG Story.

Matthews put a call out for anyone with information about the break-ins to contact her.

On Wednesday morning in another slew of videos posted to her Instagram Story, Matthews shared how she and her three children have reacted in the 24 hours since the “wild” incident, as well as listing what was taken from her.

“[The teenagers] were just so guns blazing, they did not care, they took like random medications, all the scripts in my car,” she vented while getting ready for her day.

“And my phone, my other work phone, which I’m like ‘You idiots’.”

“They just took the most random stuff but left the handbag, left the wallets. Just took random cash, medicines, and a few other things.”

She also shared that while she had items taken from her car and purse, other members of her street had their entire vehicles stolen. Matthews suspects that hers was not stolen due to the fact it had a tracking system in it.

“The wild part is that I got up 15 minutes after [the teenagers] left yesterday,” she added.

Ruby Tuesday Matthews finished the Instagram Story by confirming that the police are involved, “obviously”.