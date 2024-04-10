Security Cameras Capture Footage Of A Passenger Horsing Around At Train Station In Southwest Syd

Wild scenes were captured by CCTV cameras on Friday as footage from a southwest Sydney train station shows the moment that a runaway horse decided to prance around the station. Sure hope it tapped on with its Opal card.

On Friday at almost midnight exactly, anyone waiting for a train at Warwick Farm station would have been shocked to see a random horse trotting around the platform.

Security cameras captured video of the animal making its way onto the platform, still wearing a raincoat.

Absolutely mad-lad. Source: NSW Transport.

Yeah that’s right, if horses can wear raincoats then they can try to catch trains.

And try this horse did, however, it was unsuccessful as the guards at Warwick Farm station warned all train conductors not to open their doors when arriving on the platform until the horse had vacated the area.

Horsin’ around. Source: NSW Transport.

Onlookers were shocked to see the potential fellow passenger. I know if I saw a horse at a station on a Friday night while out at midnight, I’d be worried I’d gone too hard on the beers.

However, after just under half an hour of shenanigans the horse’s trainer arrived at the station and took it back to its stable, which was also captured by CCTV.

A solid Friday night. Source: NSW Transport.

Sydney Trains chief executive Matthew Longland told 9 News that the incident was “a little bit unusual”, but not entirely unheard of.

“From time to time we do find animals on tracks, particularly cows on longer regional services,” Longland told the publication.

“It’s a wonder the horse didn’t try to board the train, to be honest.”

Longland also confirmed that NSW Transport had been updated on the outcome of the beast’s wild adventure, and made it home safe.

“The good news is the horse was captured, and it’s obviously healthy and unharmed,” he said.

According to witnesses, though the horse was an unexpected passenger it was also a well-behaved one, keeping itself behind the yellow line at all times.