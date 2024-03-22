Prince William’s Alleged Mistress Rose Hanbury Is Now Involved In A ‘Stolen’ Decor Scandal

Move over Kate Middleton, there’s a new hot topic in the world of the royals. Marchioness of Cholmondeley Rose Hanbury has found herself at the centre of another controversy, of a completely different caliber to the previous allegations surrounding her and Prince William. Instead, this one is about items being used for decor in Hanbury’s home.

When everyone was busy deep diving into the world of the British Royal Family and discovering everything they could about all the saucy secrets and spicy drama of Buckingham Palace, some parts of the internet took a particular fascinating with Rose Hanbury.

What started out as a fascination in Hanbury due to the allegations that she and William were involved in an affair — which she publicly denied earlier this week — turned into a full-scale historical artefact recovery when Chinese investigators noticed certain pieces of her furniture looked out of place.

As one user pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), these internet sleuths from China looked at Hanbury and her husband David Cholmondeley’s home and “noticed that it’s full of authentic Chinese furniture and artefacts that were stolen from China during the fall of the Qing dynasty.”

So, due to the #KateGate / #WhereIsKate missing Kate Middleton / Princess of Wales #Katespiracy drama, lots of people around the world have increased interest in Rose Hanbury and her mysterious connection to Prince William.



Unfortunately, people in China looked a little too… pic.twitter.com/sGTfoIzkro — Grannybelly 🌕 (@sugabelly) March 19, 2024

“Apparently, the Marquis of Cholmondeley inherited these controversial pieces from his Sassoon side of the family, and the Sassoons got them by pillaging Qing China while they were there trading opium,” reads the thread of posts.

The Sassoon family is one that goes back to the 19th century and ran a trading empire, which is where it is believed they gained the sacred artefacts.

David Cholmondeley’s paternal grandmother was Sybil Sassoon Cholmondeley, which is where he would have inherited the pieces that we see in his and Rose’s home.

Woahhh what’s that? Another high-profile British family having direct relations to people who profited off of colonisation???

Kind of like… the British Royal Family?

If anything, perhaps this explains what William saw in Rose — not that they ever had any romantic connection or anything.

Do you think, just totally hypothetically, that instead of shopping for furniture at IKEA like the rest of the commonwealth, they just shop in the halls of the British Museum?

Oop, just got news that apparently the Sassoons also donated a tonne of their “findings” to the British Museum back in the day.

So really everyone is related, and it’s all just family heirlooms.

Stolen family heirlooms that is.