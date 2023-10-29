YouTuber Apologises After Receiving Death Threats For Accusing Mr Beast Of Lying In A Vid

It’s Monday which means it’s time for another apology from a YouTuber. This time actress and creator Rosanna Pansino is coming forward with an apology after accusing fellow YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka Mr Beast of lying. Although it’s not as cut and dry as you may think.

Last week Rosanna went live with her accusations on X where she alleged that Mr Beast – who is currently the highest earner on YouTuber – lied and deceptively edited footage of her shot during his “Creator Games” show which ultimately left her eliminated.

“I had participated in Creator Games one and two and was excited to be a part of YouTube’s ‘Creator Games three (Hide and Seek at SoFi Stadium),” she wrote. “After filming had wrapped I truly couldn’t believe how well I did at the competition and was proud of what I had achieved. I had placed third.

“When the video was released I was shocked, disappointed, and felt hurt. Mr Beast (Jimmy) had edited the video to make me look like I performed worse than I did. This was extra upsetting because I genuinely believed him when he said that his videos are “authentic and real.” He edited the video to look like the final three people were Larray, Logan Paul, and Zach King. The final 3 people were actually Zach, Quackity, and myself.”

She also went on Trisha Paytas‘ podcast Just Trish to double down on her accusations and open up about how hurt she was by his alleged actions.

Now, as a result of going public with her accusations against Mr Beast she has received heavy backlash from the online community and is even copping death threats from his 24.5 million X followers. In response to the god-awful trolling, she has had to come forward with an apology to Mr Beast by saying she should have handled the situation privately rather than airing dirty laundry online.

I would like to apologize to MrBeast.



I should have expressed my feelings privately and handled things directly.



I will be removing all of the posts where I talk about Creator Games and Jimmy.



I will be honest in that the thousands of death threats I’ve received today are a… — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) October 29, 2023

While I do believe that taking disagreements offline is the best way to resolve things, this feels like another case of women getting fucked over when they make accusations against powerful men. Whether it be allegations of abuse or abuse of power, speaking up is never easy to do but all too often when women find the courage to do so they are met with fucking foul behaviour at the hands of problematic people.

Let this be an important reminder that when you don’t agree with someone, responding with death threats is the last thing you should do. Learn how to have nuanced discussions and keep your bullshit offline.