A Redditor Who Works At A Call Centre Shared A Bunch Of Tips On How To Avoid Annoying AF Calls

A Redditor who claimed to be a telemarketer has revealed some sneaky tips and tricks on how to banish the annoying AF cold calls.

In a now-deleted Reddit post on r/Australia, an anonymous user shared a plethora of their golden knowledge for the greater good. How to avoid the cold calls. Cue the Hallelujah music.

READ MORE A Tourist In Melbourne Has Gone Viral On Reddit For Calling Out The City’s Cursed Public Loo

“I work at a company that cold calls Aussies to try and gets them to do surveys. Here’s my advice on avoiding us,” the Reddit post was titled.

The Redditor began their tips and tricks by warning readers that if they say “[they’re] not interested” and hanging up while the telemarketer is speaking, you’re more than likely to receive a cold call again.

“What you need to do is if you get a call from us, make sure to ask us to take you off our list,” the user wrote.

“You can just say ‘take me off your list’ and we are legally obligated to remove you.”

They also recommended asking the telemarketer “where [they] got your number from”.

The Redditor wrote: “We are legally obligated to tell you, and most companies have a website where you can remove your number.

The deleted post also recommended that Aussies join up on “do not call lists”; however, it only exempts you from telemarketing and not random calls.

READ MORE Accountant To The Rich & Famous Has Shared His Advice For Beefing Up Your Lousy Tax Return

Aussies who are sick to death of telemarketing calls can join the Do Not Call Register, which is free!

According to the Australian Government’s website, users of the Do Not Call Register can have their number on the list indefinitely unless the number’s owner wants to remove it.

And if you get a call whilst your number is on the list, you can chuck a complaint via the official website.

Look, IDK about y’all but I love receiving cold calls from family and friends, as well as rando’s. Maybe I’m just a sociable person who loves a cheeky chat!

However, it bums me out when I pick up only to be met with an automated message for some survey or telemarketing.

Definitely taking these tips and tricks for the next time a cheeky cold caller seeps through the calls of my family and friends.