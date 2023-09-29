Time To Reconnect With That Mate Who Has Aircon Bc There’s Gonna Be Record Heat This Long Weekend

Aussies are about to be chucked into some major heat this weekend, so now is the time to slither into the DMs of anyone who owns an industrial-sized aircon, one of those giant Bunnings ceiling fans or a huge swimming pool.

Jokes aside, Australia is expecting to be launched into a record-breaking scorcher during the long weekend, and footy fans who are attending grand final matches are being warned of the sizzling heat.

As per news.com.au, the hot weather is expected to settle into the east on Friday, and a “mass of broiling hot air” from Western Australia — thanks a lot, lads — will travel down to the south and is expected to stay until Wednesday.

“Over the coming days heat really settles into parts of the southeast,” Sky News meteorologist Bradlyn Oakes said, as per the publication.

“Part of this is helped by the upper atmosphere pattern; we’ve got a lot of hot air pulling in and you can see it out there, stretching from the northwest down toward the southeast, keeping things very warm for the next few days ahead.”

BRB, running to Kmart to grab one of those shell pools to sit in this weekend.

WeatherZone has warned that temperatures on Sunday — AKA the NRL Grand Final Day — are tipped to reach the high thirties in some of Syndey’s suburbs.

“The approaching weather pattern will cause the Sydney region to experience several days of abnormally hot weather in the opening days of October, with a chance some suburbs could see their highest temperatures on record for this early in spring,” WeatherZone wrote.

“Parts of western Sydney are forecast to reach around 36ºC on Sunday, October 1 and 37 to 38ºC on Tuesday, October 3. If any Greater Sydney weather station exceeds 37.3ºC in the first three days of October, it will be the Sydney Basin’s highest temperature on record this early in spring.”

As reported previously, senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology Sarah Scully warned of high temperatures over the exciting grand final weekend earlier this week.

“We’re forecasting a maximum of 35℃ at Olympic Park on Sunday, but the upside is the grand final is a night game,” Scully said, as per news.com.au.

“It’ll be high 20s at the start of the game but then decrease throughout the game.

“However, the women’s finals game at 4pm will be at the peak heat which will be an added challenge.”

However, for folks who are down in Melbourne for the AFL final they can expect a top of 28℃ with warm and sunny conditions.

On Sunday, Penrith Panthers are gunning to make history as they play against the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL grand final. If the Riff wins this match, this will be their third premiership win in a row — which is exciting as a Western Sydney baddie, BUT I’m still bitter over last year’s grand final as an Eels fan.

To combat this heat, I propose that Raging Waters (formerly known as Wet ‘n’ Wild) open up its wave pool and stream the game on a giant screen.

Be sure to stay hydrated and to slip, slop, slap, seek and slide during this scorcher.