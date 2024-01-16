Drag queen Princess Poppy has taken to the red carpet of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in an absolutely bonkers ensemble, decked head to toe to look like a green goblin brought to life from your last Dungeons & Dragon’s play-through.

Ahh The Emmy’s. A night of high spirits, high class, and highly impractical prosthetic make-up outfits.

Folks on the show’s floor may have sounded alarms like Professor Quirrell in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone when they saw the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 star walk by, for fear that something supernatural had crashed the show.

But no, it isn’t a troll.

It’s just Princess Poppy in a fantastic green dress with a mossy purse, and decked head to toe in green body paint with eerie life-like prosthetic goblin makeup, giving her a hook nose and pointy ears. Not to mention several inch long nail extensions to give off a claw-like appearance.

Me when I say I’m going goblin-mode. Source: @poppyprincesspoppy Instagram.

Though shows like Beef, The Bear, and Succession may classify as the winners of the night, Princess Poppy is the winner in our hearts.

And the look caught a LOT of attention.

As shared on her Instagram, Princess Poppy’s wild outfit choice got people talking all over the media.

Not only that, but some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) will have you gagging.

One thing that left me in stitches was this tweet pointing out the wild moment that Princess Poppy took to the stage during RuPaul‘s acceptance speech

RuPaul telling people not to be scared of drag queens while Princess Poppy takes the Emmys stage as a literal hell goblin I am SCREAMING 💀 pic.twitter.com/hR2VehRcOE — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 16, 2024

While you’re here, RuPaul’s acceptance speech was beautiful and heartfelt, and slammed hate against the art of drag. It’s totally worth watching if you haven’t already.

Various little sneak peaks of the already historic outfit were posted online by other attendees of the awards, including musician LeLand.

Princess Poppy, you will always be famous. pic.twitter.com/dYO953tITP — 𝚋 🪩 (@shagadelicsloth) January 16, 2024

Not to mention the fact that Princess Poppy had retired from drag before now, meaning that this slay was her return to form. What a way to leave retirement!

Princess Poppy un-retired from drag just to end the entire industry. You can’t top this. pic.twitter.com/z7VmwlFpSW — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 15, 2024

A green creature has been spotted at the #EMMYs. pic.twitter.com/KCUYKTF8No — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 16, 2024

Princess Poppy, you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/xHgDHSLwMI — Kiki Ball-Change (@kikiballchange) January 15, 2024

Honestly I absolutely adore the silly “goblin-mode” attitude this has brought to the show.

It was so much fun to constantly be watching the crowd looking for the one person decked out entirely in a sexy Shrek cosplay.

For too long people have turned up to The Emmy’s in reasonable AKA boring outfits. Dresses and suits? You mean what I wore to my school formal? Cringe.

Aside from when comedian Bo Burnham turned up in 2022 wearing a ski-mask (actual king), all the fits are usually so safe. Where’s the flavour? Treat the event like it’s Halloween and you are Heidi Klum. Celebrities, you owe us that at least.