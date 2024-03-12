NSW Police Are Looking For A Man Aged In His 30s After An Alleged Sexual Act On Sydney Bus

nsw-police-search-sydney-man-bus

By

Soaliha Iqbal

Published

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged sexual offences.

NSW Police are searching for a man aged in his 30s after reports a sexual act was made towards a child on a bus last month in Sydney.

Police allege that on Tuesday 20 February, at about 1.20pm, a man exposed himself to a young girl on a bus in Haymarket before fleeing the scene.

Officers have launched an investigation into the alleged incident, and following extensive inquiries, are looking to speak to a man pictured below who they believe can assist with the investigation.

nsw-police-search-man-sydney
nsw-police-search-man-sydney
Police are searching for this man who they believe can help with inquiries about a sexual act on a bus in Sydney. Image: NSW Police / Facebook.

The man has been described as of Caucasian appearance, aged somewhere in his 30s, with an olive complexion and a dark brown moustache. He is believed to be sporting facial piercings and was seen wearing glasses.

At the time of the alleged incident, he was seen wearing a green and brown Adidas shirt with a leaf print on it, denim shorts and a black cap.

Anyone with information on the man, or any CCTV footage of the alleged incident, is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Help is available.

Tags:

,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Trending Now

An Events Organiser Has Weighed In On Pitch Fest, Speculating As To Why It Hasn’t Been Canned

An Events Organiser Has Weighed In On Pitch Fest, Speculating As To Why It Hasn’t Been Canned

Music

Organic article

One Person Confirmed Dead After Attending Victoria's Pitch Music And Arts Festival

One Person Confirmed Dead After Attending Victoria’s Pitch Music And Arts Festival

News

Organic article

MAFS' Eden Might've Accidentally Shared Her Current Relationship Status With Jayden: 'Oh God'

MAFS’ Eden Might’ve Accidentally Shared Her Current Relationship Status With Jayden: ‘Oh God’

News

Organic article

Oscars 2024: A Mistake Of Moonlight Proportions Just Happened And It Was Awkward As Hell

Oscars 2024: A Mistake Of Moonlight Proportions Just Happened And It Was Awkward As Hell

Entertainment

Organic article