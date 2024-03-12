NSW Police Are Looking For A Man Aged In His 30s After An Alleged Sexual Act On Sydney Bus

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged sexual offences.
NSW Police are searching for a man aged in his 30s after reports a sexual act was made towards a child on a bus last month in Sydney.
Police allege that on Tuesday 20 February, at about 1.20pm, a man exposed himself to a young girl on a bus in Haymarket before fleeing the scene.
Officers have launched an investigation into the alleged incident, and following extensive inquiries, are looking to speak to a man pictured below who they believe can assist with the investigation.
The man has been described as of Caucasian appearance, aged somewhere in his 30s, with an olive complexion and a dark brown moustache. He is believed to be sporting facial piercings and was seen wearing glasses.
At the time of the alleged incident, he was seen wearing a green and brown Adidas shirt with a leaf print on it, denim shorts and a black cap.
Anyone with information on the man, or any CCTV footage of the alleged incident, is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Help is available.
- If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.
- If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.
- Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.