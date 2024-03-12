NSW Police Are Looking For A Man Aged In His 30s After An Alleged Sexual Act On Sydney Bus

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged sexual offences.

NSW Police are searching for a man aged in his 30s after reports a sexual act was made towards a child on a bus last month in Sydney.

Police allege that on Tuesday 20 February, at about 1.20pm, a man exposed himself to a young girl on a bus in Haymarket before fleeing the scene.

Officers have launched an investigation into the alleged incident, and following extensive inquiries, are looking to speak to a man pictured below who they believe can assist with the investigation.

Police are searching for this man who they believe can help with inquiries about a sexual act on a bus in Sydney. Image: NSW Police / Facebook.

The man has been described as of Caucasian appearance, aged somewhere in his 30s, with an olive complexion and a dark brown moustache. He is believed to be sporting facial piercings and was seen wearing glasses.

At the time of the alleged incident, he was seen wearing a green and brown Adidas shirt with a leaf print on it, denim shorts and a black cap.

Anyone with information on the man, or any CCTV footage of the alleged incident, is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.