Police Are Searching For A Man After Two Women Were Groped At A Sydney Train Station

Police have appealed for public assistance in finding a man after two women were inappropriately touched while walking home in Sydney’s north west.

A 35-year-old woman was leaving West Ryde train station at about 12.50am on Saturday 20 May when she noticed a man in a silver Mazda sedan following her on Falconer Street.

As she approached Hermitage Lane, the man “left the car and inappropriately touched the woman”, according to NSW Police, before getting back in his car and driving away.

The following Sunday, a 28-year-old woman, who was also leaving West Ryde train station at about 1.20am, was walking on Forster Street when she felt someone touch her inappropriately from behind.

She turned and “found a man nearby performing a sexual act”. She then “yelled at him and ran into a building”, while the man returned to a vehicle, also a silver Mazda sedan, and drove away.

Vision of the silver mazda sedan. (Source: NSW Police)

The women were not injured, but were obviously pretty shaken up by the whole thing.

Police believe the two Sydney incidents are linked, and they’ve released a description of a man they say can assist with inquiries.

“The man is described as being of Indian/Sub-Continental appearance, aged 20 to 30, with a medium build, short black hair and a short beard,” police said in a statement.

“At the time he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes, and was seen driving a silver Mazda sedan with yellow and black NSW number plates.”

Vision of a man wanted for enquiries. (Source: NSW Police)

Police have urged anyone who recognises the man, has dashcam footage related to the incident or has information which might assist with the investigation, to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.