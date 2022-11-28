If you’ve been on TikTok at all over the past few days, I’m sure you will have seen this mind-numbingly stupid video by some bloke name Flynn Martin (which he spells as Phlin on social media for some reason).
The dude goes on a monologue of insanity about how straight white man can’t have anything and excuse me sir, you have everything.
@phlinmartin
bit of a long rant and the last time i touch on this subject but seriously brœ its just fkn sthadddd #brœ #feminism #beers #australia #masculinity♬ original sound – phlinmartin
“I’m just taking the piss, sorry if you’re upset. Sincerely,” he begins.
“I do have a genuine question and please answer this with respect because I’m asking with respect. Is it actually OK to be, like, a white straight male? Because I was born that way, there’s not much I can really do about it.
“Yeah, like, I hit the gym and I preach being a fucking legend. I speak like that just to take the piss but in reality I’m probably a nice guy if you actually met me.”
Crying your white tears and describing yourself as a “fucking legend” kinda contradicts your claim that you’re a nice guy, my dude.
I was thrilled to see that the video was absolutely reamed by TikTok, with folks wondering if it’s satire given how moronic it is.
Pls enjoy some of my favourite stitches below:
@the_bushchook_bandit
#stitch with @phlinmartin be better mate♬ original sound – the_bushchook_bandit
@brianneworth
#stitch with @phlinmartin #feminism #beers♬ original sound – Brianne Worth
@oaticelatte
#stitch with @phlinmartin wah wah♬ original sound – oaticelatte
@loowiizaa
#stitch with @phlinmartin♬ original sound – LooWiiZaa
@sophadophaa
#stitch with @phlinmartin this vidso has to be satire♬ original sound – soph
@jade.here
#stitch with @phlinmartin go off king 👑♬ original sound – Jade
@lachlancrane
#stitch with @phlinmartin♬ original sound – Lachlan Crane
There are two key takeaways that I’m getting from this:
- Straight white men need to stop.
- If you act like a C U Next Tuesday TikTok, people are going to stitch the fuck out of your video and it’s going to be equal parts brutal and embarrassing for you.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Someone On A Syd Train Had The Actual Wildest Reminder Penned On His Hand & TikTok Is Losing It
-
This TikToker Roasted A Chook In White Claw Then Shoved The Can Up Its Ass & Thanks, I Hate It
-
Lizzo Confirmed She’s In A Relationship With A Mystery Man & Sadly It’s Not Mr. Chris Evans
-
Fans Reckon They’ve Spotted A Scrap Between Kris Jenner & Kanye In The Background Of An IG Video