If you’ve been on TikTok at all over the past few days, I’m sure you will have seen this mind-numbingly stupid video by some bloke name Flynn Martin (which he spells as Phlin on social media for some reason).

The dude goes on a monologue of insanity about how straight white man can’t have anything and excuse me sir, you have everything.

“I’m just taking the piss, sorry if you’re upset. Sincerely,” he begins.

“I do have a genuine question and please answer this with respect because I’m asking with respect. Is it actually OK to be, like, a white straight male? Because I was born that way, there’s not much I can really do about it.

“Yeah, like, I hit the gym and I preach being a fucking legend. I speak like that just to take the piss but in reality I’m probably a nice guy if you actually met me.”

Crying your white tears and describing yourself as a “fucking legend” kinda contradicts your claim that you’re a nice guy, my dude.

READ MORE This TikToker Straight Up DM'd Drake And His Response Deserves Immediate Time In Horny Jail

I was thrilled to see that the video was absolutely reamed by TikTok, with folks wondering if it’s satire given how moronic it is.

Pls enjoy some of my favourite stitches below:

There are two key takeaways that I’m getting from this: