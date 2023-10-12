Barkuterie Boards Are Now Available In Select Venues Around Aus If Your Pup Stans A Girl Dinner

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I’ve been completely obsessed with this girly on TikTok who goes by the username @thecedlife. Essentially, her account pays homage to her little dachshund Cedric, whom she cooks the most bougie meals I’ve ever seen — to the point I genuinely think he actually eats a better dinner than me most days.

From all-you-can-eat sushi to chocolate fondue platters (yep, seriously) made out of dog-friendly ingredients, his owner pulls out every stop in the book to make sure he has the culinary experience of a lifetime every single night.

If you’re not in the business of investing in a dog-friendly rotating sushi train like Cedric’s mum (fair) but still want to treat your furry friend to the finer things in life, we’ve got some banging news for ya.

Pet Circle, Australia’s largest online pet supplies store, has partnered with 18 dog-friendly venues across the country to create a bunch of delicious Barkuterie boards this spring.

Made exclusively for dogs under the supervision of Pet Circle’s vet squad, each $12 board comes brimming with lip-smacking treats from Nature’s Cuts and Zignature, complemented by fresh seasonal fruits, veggies and nut butters that your fur baby will fkn drool for.

The best part? They’re all served up neatly on a wooden platter, just like the one you’d use for a charcuterie night with the gals. I’m telling ya – they aren’t skimping on anything out here.

Would ya look at that good boi?

Now, I know what you’re thinking — “shut up and tell me exactly where to find these morsels of culinary delight”, right?

Lucky for you and your pup, they’re scattered right across New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Victoria. So, depending on where you are, you and your canine companion might be able to enjoy a mouthwatering girl dinner together.

The exact locations are as follows:

The Winery, NSW

BrewDog South Eveleigh, NSW

Crown Hotel (Lutwyche), QLD

Everton Park Hotel, QLD

BrewDog DogTap Brisbane, QLD

Victoria Park Hotel, WA

The Bassendean Hotel, WA

Brighton Metro Hotel, SA

The Duck Inn, SA

Mick O’Sheas, SA

Waterloo Station, SA

The Victoria Hotel (Strathalbyn), SA

The Hope Inn, SA

Robe Hotel, SA

Naracoorte Hotel, SA

The Colonist, SA

Parkside Hotel, SA

Bridge Hotel (Richmond), VIC

Friends, you’ve got until the end of October to treat ya bestie to a little Barkuterie board, so get on it.

Image Credit: Pet Circle