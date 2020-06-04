If you had dinner plans, cancel them, because Sydney burger lords Mary’s are doing 30% off for the next week and that means it’s burger night tonight, right?

Mary’s are offering 30% off their entire range of food – burgers, chips, chicken, mash, the lot – from June 4 to June 10. It’s available at all their venues, including the newly opened Mary’s on Top at the Lansdowne in Chippendale. Oh, and you can also order it off Deliveroo. Burgs in your PJs? Heaven.

The 30% discount is in solidarity with Aussies who have had their salaries slashed (or disappeared altogether) due to the pandemic. The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit in recent times, which makes this gesture even more of a beaut. We <3 you Mary’s.

You can support their good deeds – and chow down on some of the best burgs in Sydney – at their venues in Newtown, Pitt St, Circular Quay, or go ahead and check out the new rooftop venture.