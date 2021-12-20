Premier Dominic Perrottet has majorly reshuffled his cabinet, adding a bunch of new ministers including one — literally just one — woman.

Seven of the 26 cabinet ministers will now be women – one more than under Gladys Berejiklian‘s leadership.

She was really scrutinised for her low numbers, which proves that identity politics doesn’t aways lead to change.

Perrottet has promoted nine first-timers to minister roles and booted a few oldies. Of the new promotions, four are Liberal women.

Natasha Maclaren-Jones is taking the the Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services, Member for Miranda Eleni Petinos will become Minister for Small Business and Fair Trading, and Goulburn member Wendy Tuckerman will be the Local Government Minister.

Two ministers have resigned – Don Harwin and Shelley Hancock – while Nationals MP Melinda Pavey was unceremoniously dumped by Perrottet and replaced by Steph Cooke, who will be the Minister for Emergency Services.

Nationals Deputy Leader and Minister for Women and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor has also been given a brand-spanking-new regional health portfolio.

She’s the most senior woman in NSW parliament and also one who doesn’t support gender quotas in parliament, *upside-down smiley face*.

Existing sport, multiculturalism and veterans minister Natalie Ward will switch over to look after metropolitan roads and the prevention of domestic and sexual violence. This role was previously been held by a man so this could be a good call.

Ward chaired the inquiry into coercive control in domestic relationships in June, which just handed down 23 recommendations that could see coercive control criminalised. You can read our explainer on that here.

However Perrottet has now placed Minister for Police in the hands of the Nationals Leader and Deputy Premier Paul Toole.

This guy loves mining for fossil fuels and voted against the voluntary dying bill last month. He’s also been accused of hiding more than $120,000 in big landlord income, which is a breach of MP rules.

The new Aboriginal Affairs, Arts and Regional Youth Minister will also be held by a non-Aboriginal white man from the Nationals, Ben Franklin.

Perrottet has also added three new portfolios – Cities, Science, Innovation and Technology, and Home.

In the face of Omicron and record case numbers, Brad Hazzard has been asked to stay on as Health Minister.

“This is the best team to lead NSW out of the pandemic and then take it to the next level, and we will work hard every day to serve the people of our great state,” Perrottet said.

“The new ministry harnesses experience, while allowing for renewal and injecting fresh energy into the team.”

This cabinet will take Perrottet into the 2023 election.