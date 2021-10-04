Girls, gays, theys and members of the clergy, we finally have our new NSW Premier in one sanctified Dominic Francis Perrottet.

This morning, Liberal MPs gathered together to vote on who should be the next Premier of NSW, with the two main contenders being former NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet, who received 39 votes, and Planning Minister Rob Stokes, who followed behind with 5 votes.

The victor was announced by Terrigal MP Adam Crouch, after a bit of a delay thanks to COVID-19 rapid antigen testing results needing to come through, and of course, WhatsApp being down this morning.

Imagine spending years to finally get all the MPs on WhatsApp to be able to communicate quickly and easily, only for there to be a worldwide WhatsApp outage on one of the most important days where you need to be able to quickly contact MPs. ????‍♂️ #nswpol — Mark Coure MP – Delivering Locally (@markcourelive) October 4, 2021

As 46th Premier of NSW, the blessed Dominic Perrottet has appointed Stuart Ayres as Jobs Minister and former Environment Minister Matt Kean as his Treasurer. So it’s likely that whenever we get another NSW presser, we’ll be seeing a whole new cast of characters.

In case you forgot, the whole reason we’re even here in the first place is because Gladys Berejiklian resigned from her role as NSW Premier (and from politics at large) after the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) announced that it would be investigating into her involvement with former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire‘s corrupt conduct.

However, there is no bad blood between Berejiklian and Perrottet, who even gave the former Premier a shout out during a press conference on Sunday.

“There is no doubt that NSW is a much better place today because of the tireless dedication of our Premier [Gladys Berejiklian],” Perrottet said.

“During the last 18 months I, as her deputy and as Treasurer worked very closely with her as we navigated through droughts, through fires and through this pandemic, and NSW (is) stronger today because of her tireless, servant leadership to the people of NSW.”

Following Berjiklian’s departure came resignations from Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Transport Minister Andrew Constance, which basically gives Perrottet a whole lot of wiggle room to make things look very different to before.

Think of it as like when the High Sparrow took over in Game of Thrones. I say this because of Perrottet’s noted devout Catholicism, which has some people a little bit nervous about what is to come.

Well, there you have it folks, our brand new Premier Dominic Perrottet. Interesting times to come, friends.