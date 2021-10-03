It looks like NSW has found its next Premier: Treasurer Dominic Perrottet, who announced his run for the coveted spot on Sunday evening.

According to the ABC, Perrottet secured a deal with Liberal factional bosses that’ll see the Minister for Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres, become the deputy Liberal leader, with Environment Minister Matt Kean becoming Treasurer.

“I know that this is a time of challenge in our state but I have complete hope and optimism that NSW is in a very good place,” he said, per the ABC.

Even though he didn’t announce his intentions straight away, Perrottet was pretty much assumed to be former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian‘s successor right after her shock resignation.

He’s already been endorsed by former Prime Minister John Howard, who said he’s the right man for the job. Which honestly, is a red flag if I’ve ever seen one.

“I do think his background, his experience as Treasurer and, very importantly, his commitment to economic reform means he is the best person to take over the helm,” Howard told Sky News.

“I’m not being critical of them … but I hope Dom gets the nod.”

In case you aren’t sure who exactly Perrottet is or what he stands for, here’s a summary of some notable moments:

The Australian reported that he rejected the lockdown extension in July (like, right before shit hit the fan in NSW), and felt that the state just needed to learn to live with COVID. Yikes.

He’s right-wing, Catholic and voted against the decriminalisation of abortion (also a huge fucking yikes. Body autonomy who?).

Perrottet pushed for the reinstatement of JobKeeper during Sydney’s COVID outbreak. Which is actually kinda good, I guess?

Oh, and he’s a Donald Trump supporter. Sigh.

Environment Minister Matt Kean, who would be the deputy, is centre-right. Which will likely pull in some votes from those who are initially hesitant to align with the right.

The results will be official on Tuesday, but look — Perrottet basically has this in the bag.