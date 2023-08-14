Paul Dawson, Twin Of Murderer Chris Dawson, Accused Of Having Sex With His Underage Students

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses child sexual abuse.



Paul Dawson, the twin brother of convicted murderer and child sex offender Chris Dawson has been accused by four women of having sex with them when they were underage.



Shelley Oates-Wilding, one of Paul Dawson’s former students at Forest High School in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, levelled allegations against Paul on Sunday night’s episode of 60 Minutes. She claimed that Paul Dawson groomed her and formed an intimate relationship with her when she was a teenager in the early 1980s.



Oates-Wilding is one of four former students that have made claims to police that Paul Dawson had sex with them when they were minors.



Both Chris and Paul Dawson worked as teachers on the Northern Beaches but due to their past as rugby league players with the Newtown Jets and the occasional modeling gigs, they were seen as local celebrities.



“Oh my gosh. They were like superstars,” Oates-Wilding told the program.



“When you’re 15 and 16, you don’t know (when someone is grooming you). I mean, we didn’t know the word at that stage.”



Oates-Wilding alleges that Paul Dawson groomed her after she accepted a job as a babysitter for his children. She says he would make her stay the night and she claims their relationship became sexual.



“There would be times at the fitness classes where we’d both be in the store room together, or they’d be times in the pool where we’d be intimate,” she said.



She also claimed that she spent a considerable amount of time with Paul, Chris, and another young female student.



While police had been aware of the sexual misconduct allegations against the brothers, the focus was on the disappearance of Chris Dawson’s wife Lynette, who the court concluded was murdered by Chris Dawson in December 2022.



He was sentenced to a maximum 24 years in prison for the murder, meaning that the 74-year-old will most likely die in jail.



Oates-Wilding gave evidence at both the murder and the carnal knowledge trials, with her testimony helping lead to his sentencing.



During the many years spent investigating the case, law enforcement officers learned of allegations against both brothers in regards to inappropriate relationships with their students.



Retired Detective Damian Loone spent almost two decades investigating Chris Dawson, telling 60 Minutes he’d come across claims of Paul engaging in inappropriate relationships with underage students too.



“One I know of was 16 at the time, that’s for sure,” he said when asked about Paul’s alleged relationships with underaged students.



“The others, if I can recall correctly that they were school students. But certainly what happened was disgusting.



“They were involved with him and his brother and there was some terrible allegations made,” he said.



Now, Oates-Wilding hopes that by sharing her story Paul Dawson might face consequences for his alleged actions.



“There is still Paul Dawson out there who did what I think is so wrong and I know that it’s not just me. And so I just think that people need to know that that’s not acceptable,” she said.



Paul Dawson has denied having a relationship with Oates-Wilding, claiming that all “allegations are false.”

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.



