Chris Dawson‘s daughter has begged him to reveal where her mother’s body is so loved ones can finally get the closure “we need”.

Shanelle Dawson read a powerful victim statement at her father’s sentence hearing at the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday. It was one of many submissions which Justice Ian Harrison SC heard to determine how long Dawson should spend behind bars.

In August, the former Sydney school teacher was convicted of murdering his wife Lynette Dawson forty years ago.

Dawson was charged with his wife’s murder in 2018. He pleaded not guilty and has always maintained his innocence.

Per The Australian, Shanelle held eye contact with her father as she stood at the stand. He then looked down and stared at his hands as she spoke.

“The night you removed our mother from our lives was the night you destroyed my sense of safety and belonging in this world for many decades to come,” Shanelle told her father.

“Because of your selfish actions, we will never see her again… feel her hold us or hear her laugh.

“There are not enough words in the English language to describe the impact of 41 years of deceit, trauma, being silenced and gaslighted.”

Shanelle was four when her mother disappeared from Sydney’s Northern Beaches in January 1982. Her sister was two.

She told her father about the “massive grief” she has carried following her mother’s murder, and the pain she has experienced growing up without her.

“No mother to cuddle me when I’m hurt or sad. No mother to help or advise me,” she said.

“No mother to be a role model for my own mothering. No weekly home-cooked meals to return to.